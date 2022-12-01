A video of Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi, gifting a young fan his jersey shirt has warmed the hearts of many netizens

In the video, the little boy, after a game, ran to Ati Zigi as he was standing by the football pole and asked the goalie for his jersey shirt

The video has sparked massive reaction on the internet as many hail Ati Zigi for having a kind heart

Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi, has melted the hearts of many netizens after a video of him giving a little white boy his jersey after a game surfaced on the internet.

Ati Zigi during a match. Photo Source: Getty Images, @kwekuabankwa

Source: Getty Images

In the video, Ati Zigi was standing next to the football pole when the little boy ran to him to request his jersey.

Beaming with smiles as he made his request, Ati Zigi willingly removed his jersey shirt and handed it to him.

The moment he received the jersey, he jumped and leaped with a joyful heart as his dreams of owning something belonging to the famous Ghanaian footballer came true.

Reactions as many watch Ati Zigi gift a young fan his jersey shirt in viral video

Angel Gyamfi728 said:

this little guy saw the future best keeper in ATI ZIGI❤

Apple User722496889 said: commented:

me thinking as Ghanaian right now.... akwadaa yi )mfa nk) y3 aduro de3

Apple User722496889 opined:

God, please take him higher. Make him the best out of the best AMEN

john_himself04 opined:

Goalkeeper Atizigi doesn't only save goals but saves hearts as well... much love...

Oxygen SG remarked:

The boy is even afraid that the security men will chase him

Baba Yaga remarked:

The boy is in hurry and finally got it ... I am proud of our goalkeeper ❤️✊

hudzkruz stated:

That's a sign of brotherhood, love, and respect for all ages. Wow, I wish all races promote love, not hate. The world would be a wonderful place to live in. BravoBravo

Source: YEN.com.gh