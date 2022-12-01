A Korean man has gone viral after he was spotted jubilating with some Ghanaians inside the Education City Stadium

This came after his country lost to Ghana in a 2-3 neck-and-neck game at the FIFA World Cup on November 28, 2022

The video has sparked massive reactions from netizens, as many claim the video was a breath of fresh air

A Korean man has been captured having the time of his life at the Education City Stadium in Qatar after his country lost to Ghana in a nip and tuck game on November 28, 2022.

Korean Man jubilating with Ghanaians in Qatar after 2-3 loss against South Korea. Photo Source: @bright_kelvin

The man, who was dressed in traditional Korean attire, was spotted jubilating with other Ghanaians inside the stadium.

In a video sighted on the TikTok page of bright_kelvin, the Korean man was captured waving the flag of Ghana from side to side as he danced.

The excitement came after his country lost to Ghana in a 2-3 battle on Monday at the FIFA World Cup.

The video has sparked massive reactions from netizens as some give him names by using Twi words that mimic Korean names, such as Min-Gyae Su, meaning I won't stop crying and Min-Su Da, meaning I won't cry ever again.

Video of Korean man jubilating with Ghanaians goes viral

user6103176361891 opined:

He switched sides so fast

luviyustella opined:

How did the Crown Prince escape?

PinkElastics said:

Someone write a time travelling crown prince k drama

oReo said:

This has to be the friendliest world cup

Alyaremarked

Real definition of if you can not beat them, join them

Wigs-by-Gyamfuaa said:

Kim gyae su 3su awie

Alya Girl opined: said:

They promised to give him an African lady, la

Kylie 05 commented:

They are waiting for him at home right now

Arminat remarked:

They said his name is "minsu da"

Tunchie commented:

His country lost to us but look at how he’s jubilating with us. #onelove❤️

