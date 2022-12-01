'Ginger' hitmaker King Promise has been spotted with three of former Chelsea's star players John Terry, Didier Drogba and Marcel Desailly in Qatar

King Promise hinted that he met them during breakfast time at a hotel in Qatar and he requested to have a photo with the three legends

As a staunch Chelsea fan, many of King Promise's fans have expressed joy on his behalf for a dream come true

Popular Ghanaian singer, King Promise, has had his dream come true as he finally got a selfie with three of Chelsea's greatest players; John Terry, Didier Drogba and Marcel Desailly.

King Promise in a with John Terry, Didier Drogba and Marcel Desailly. Photo Source: @IamKingPromise

Source: Twitter

King Promise is currently in Qatar witnessing the 2022 FIFA World Cup with other football lovers.

In the photo, he was captured folding his arms as he stood in front of the former Chelsea legendary stars as they all beamed with smiles.

King Promise hinted in the caption of the post that he went for breakfast at the hotel when he came across the three legends. As a fan, he requested to have memorable photo with them.

The photo has sparked massive reactions as many hail him for a dream come true since he is a staunch fan of the Blues.

Reactions as King Promise shares selfie with three of Chelsea's greatest stars

@realkokochanel said:

The way you are like a kid in a candy store when you get around your soccer faves I love that for you

@KimeuFrank commented:

CHELSEA Legends!

@MOphicial7 remarked:

So true! Big boys no dey like talking!! 5 star ⭐life

@DelaliNartey11 commented:

You reach chale

@tagoe_b said:

The 5Star General himself with the blue legends.

@musi_wiseman remarked:

This is me with Cr7 , Leo and Karim. E go happen

@kaysArkye said:

king with the promise legends ✊

Source: YEN.com.gh