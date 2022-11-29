Black Stars Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi, turned a year older on November 29, 2022, while representing Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

To celebrate his special day, Coach Otto Addo handed him a plate of cake that was well-garnished to perfection while his fellow team members sang a 'Happy Birthday' song for him

The video has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians as they send him lovely messages to commemorate his birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghana's Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi, celebrated his birthday on November 29 2022, at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar in a lovely way.

Ati Zigi celebrates his birthday with the Black Stars team. Photo Source: @blackstarsofghana_ @ghana_fa_official and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

His team members sang the 'Happy Birthday' song for him while Coach Otto Addo walked towards his side of the table to hand him a plate of cake.

The cake was a chocolate cake with a candle lit and placed on top of it. The plate was garnished with a lovely message to add some spice to the plate.

Coach Otto Addo, with excitement, placed the cake on the table in front of Zigi, paved the way for him to sit down and patted him on the shoulders before walking away.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

His fellow Black Stars players urged him to give a thank you message in Twi after he said a brief one in English.

He then said the message in Twi after a few tries from his team members insisting that he spoke Twi.

Reactions as Black Stars team celebrate Lawrence Ati Zigi as he turns a year older on November 29, 2022

itzzz_princila said:

Birthday blessings, champ❤️

gloriaosarfo remarked:

Happy, blessed birthday to you superman May this year be your best year yet More Grease to your elbow⚽️❤

blackstarsofghana_ commented:

Have a good one ❤️

cookieteegh said:

Happy birthday. God continue to Bless your hands

eyram_babyflex remarked:

Happy birthdayyyyyyy, yesterday was a pre-birthday gift to u. U gave it alllllll

lady_florah said:

Happy birthday, champ. May all your wishes come true. May you continue excel. Wish you long life and good health.

iam_nikky commented:

Happy birthday to the best goalie in the world ❤️more life bro

Ghana Vs South Korea: Ghanaian Man Rains Trolls Son Heung-min In DM In Korean Accent, Video Cracks Ribs

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Son Heung-min, captain of the South Korean national team, has had a Ghanaian man enter his Instagram direct messages and showered him with criticisms after an impeccable performance during the match against Ghana.

After the match, a young man whose name has not been identified entered Son's Instagram direct messages and began his voice note by greeting him in English with a fake Korean accent.

Speaking with a fake Korean accent with a spice of Asante Twi has gotten many people laughing hard at the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh