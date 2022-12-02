The Black Stars are set to meet Uruguay on December 2, 2022, at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar

Ahead of the game, the players were captured playing pool to relax and unwind as they showed excitement in a video

The video has warmed the hearts of Ghanaians as they wish them well in the games ahead

Ghana meets Uruguay on December 2, 2022, and ahead of the match, the players were spotted relaxing and having a good time while playing pool.

Black Stars players playing pool. Photo Source: @ghana_blackstars

Source: Twitter

While playing, they were captured speaking the local dialect, Twi which has captivated the hearts of many netizens.

After seeing the video, many Ghanaians did not expect the players to communicate in Twi since most of them play for international clubs. Other players also did not grow up in Ghana, hence the amazement.

The players face Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they compete for the top of Group H to make it to the Round of 16.

Reactions as Black Stars players converse in Twi while playing pool

UserCashizz9495 said:

I really love the way they are speaking the local language

mr.fosujnr1 commented:

I thought they didn’t know how to Twi oo

belindanaaadjeley said:

We are proud of you all

SLdon remarked:

Today sef Jordan dey speak

Fiifi Nkrumah Quansah remarked:

Barnieh ne chacha de3 since the 80s oo

mercysibanda253 commented:

Where is my Lamptery? Or is he the one taking the video? Please cameraman do your job

Toosweet said:

Everyone would love to be around them at the moment

Kudus And Ati Zigi To Grace Front Covers Of Exercise Books, Ludo Boards; News Excites Many

YEN.com.gh previously reported that following Ghana's impeccable performance at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their views on the Black Stars.

One tweet that has since gone viral, though deleted by the owner, @Samantha_Arhin, talked about particular photos of Black Stars players Mohammed Kudus and Lawrence Ati Zigi embracing the covers of exercise books, and ludo boards, among others.

Source: YEN.com.gh