A Takoradi Senior High School student has paid a touching tribute to Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus by scoring a free-kick during a local match.

Affectionately called Kudus, the young learner thrilled the audience that had gathered to watch the match between his side and their opponent.

The student, whose identity did not accompany video footage of his goal, scored the remarkable free-kick to honour his role model. With his swift and precise shot, he effortlessly delivered the goal into his opponent’s net, instantly sparking excitement from the audience and his teammates.

This happened on dusty ground in a community where the learner exemplified the flawless football skills of the West Ham midfielder.

Kudus inspires

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Kudus emerged as the Man of the Match against Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) game owing to a brace that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Mohammed Kudus, known for his prowess on the pitch and humble demeanour, inspired many, including the young Man.

BASE AFRICA TV shared the video of the tribute goal to the football star on X. It affirms why many love him.

Mohammed Kudus laments his debut 2023 AFCON experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus lamented his debut experience and the Black Stars’ abysmal performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This comes long after the Black Stars failed to secure victory in all three matches they played in the tournament, recording two points to exit at the preliminary stage.

During a candid interview with British media, The Guardian, the footballer decried that his intentions for the team did not go as planned due to his injury before the football contest.

