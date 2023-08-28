Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus has been unveiled by West Ham United after moving from Ajax FC

Kudus' unveiling on Sunday, August 27, 2023, was witnessed by his mother and brothers who flew from Accra to London

A behind-the-scenes video of the player's unveiling has popped up showing how he arrived at the London Stadium with his family

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has moved from Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax Amsterdam to West Ham United in the English Premier League.

Kudus was unveiled as West Ham's newest signing at the London Stadium on Sunday, August 27, 2023, penning a five-year contract.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars forward's unveiling was characterised by a true representation of Ghana in a song to welcome the player.

Mohammed Kudus flew his family to the London Stadium for his West Ham unveiling Photo source: West Ham United, Gary Al-Smith

Kudus had his mother and brothers flown to West Ham unveiling

The infusing of Ghanaian vibes into the welcome song for Kudus was not the only captivating thing on the day. Kudus shared his moment with some members of his family.

The Forbes 30 under 30 listee flew out his mother and two brothers from Accra to witness his unveiling even though the ceremony came off after short notice.

A behind-the-scenes video shared by West Ham's official Facebook page showed Kudus arriving at the London Stadium in a van. He got down with his mother and brothers in tow.

A photo shared on Facebook by renowned sports broadcaster Gary Al-Smith showed Kudus posing with his mother and brothers on the pitch.

Another sports broadcaster, Saddick Adams, who also shared the photo of Kudus and his family, indicated that the player got his mother flown to touch the pitch before he played on it.

FIFA hypes Mohammed Kudus in video

Earlier, the official FIFA World Cup TikTok page shared a video clip of Mohammed Kudus's performance at the past World Cup.

In the background of the clip played Black Sherif's hook on the song Country Side on which he was featured by Sarkodie.

Many people were excited to see the Ghanaian representation on display and expressed awe at how talented Kudus was.

