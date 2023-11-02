West Ham United have celebrated Mohammed Kudus' goal against Arsenal in a TikTok video

In the video, they made a slide show of Kudus celebrating his goal and added a Ghanaian song in the background

Many Ghanaians were surprised at the song the West Ham admin used as it was a very niche tune

English football club West Ham United has taken to TikTok to celebrate Mohammed Kudus' goal against Arsenal with a video. The Ghanaian midfielder's fantastic contribution in West Ham's 3-1 victory against Arsenal in the EFL Carabao Cup semi-final left fans and the club's social media team in high spirits.

Mohammed Kudus celebrating goal Photo Source: westham

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, the West Ham admin created a slideshow of Mohammed Kudus celebrating his goal. They added a catchy Ghanaian song as the background music to make the moment even more special. The song featured in the video was You De Feel The Vibe by Kwamz.

Kudus' goal against Arsenal was a significant moment for West Ham United. It helped secure their place in the EFL Carabao Cup semi-final.

The TikTok video quickly gained the attention and appreciation of Ghanaians. Many people were pleasantly surprised by the choice of the Ghanaian song in the video, as You De Feel The Vibe was a tune that not many might have expected to hear in such a context.

Watch the video here.

West Ham United's TikTok admin wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

NNesty_〽️oore said:

Where do these English clubs get all these our Ghanaian music from...?? Big love❤ from to West Ham for how you love our darling boy

Dee commented:

Who runs this account??? The song choice>>>>

user Philip Arhin reacted:

The person who use account is a Ghanian

Source: YEN.com.gh