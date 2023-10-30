A video of Benedict Partey Dortey revealing who his favourite player is has left many people in awe

The NSMQ contestant representing Presec settled on Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Many people who saw the video expressed delight with the decision by the intelligent young student

Benedict Partey Dortey, a contestant who represented Presbyterian Boys Senior High School(Presec) in this year's National Science and Maths Quiz, has waded into the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo argument.

The final year student of Presec, who is also the star performer for the eight-time NSMQ champions in the competition, was asked in an interview to choose between Messi and Ronaldo.

Partey Dortey names as his best player Photo credit: @National Science & Maths Quiz/Facebook @Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Wearing a bright smile, Benedict, without hesitation, settled on Messi as the player he admires most.

He also mentioned Barcelona as the team he supports.

The video that YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of NSMQGhana had gathered over 400,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to comment by Partey

Some netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were delighted with the answer of Partey Dortey to choose Messi over Ronaldo.

@PericlesJnr stated:

Presec and Messi winning their 8th?

@eii_braakofi commented:

Ah Partey bi Team Messi? Oh we’re going for the 8th together on Monday

@Yaa_adobe reacted:

Okay....I discriminated them and hastily concluded they were egoistic. I take it back. These boys are the real thang. No Kirk Franklin lover can be egoistic for nothing. The boys won me over

@knico80381857 stated:

Sake of Parteymatics say in GOAT Be Messi make he then Messi all win on the same day.

@NanaKweku1962 replied:

He’s a Barcelona fun that’s why he knows book like that

@MartekiePortia indicated:

These boys are cobras

Presec confident of winning 8th trophy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Presec were optimistic about winning the final involving Opoku Ware School and Achimota School.

In a video, the Presec team thanked God for helping them emerge victorious against Mfantsipim School and Keta SHTS in the nail-biting contest

The team expressed confidence that God will crown their hard work by helping the school to win the trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh