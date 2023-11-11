Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena has passed away suffering a cardiac arrest on a football pitch today

Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017 and had an implantable defibrillator to monitor his heart rate in 2020

Tributes have been coming from sports journalists after the passing of the one-time Black Stars striker

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena has passed away after collapsing on a football pitch today.

Citi Sport reported that news of his passing came after the 28-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during a game between his Albanian side, Egnatia Rrogozhine and Partizani.

Raphael Dwamena plays for Albanian side, Egnatia Rrogozhine. Source: Getty Images

He collapsed in the 23rd minute of the game, forcing its suspension.

Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017 and had an implantable defibrillator to monitor his heart rate in 2020 as he returned to football.

Despite this medical intervention, Dwamena suffered from a relapse in October 2021 when he collapsed on the pitch in a game involving Blau-Weiss and Harterg in the Austrian League.

Tributes have been pouring from sports journalists online following the news of the striker's passing.

Dwamena refuses to give up on dream

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena was not giving up on his dreams of playing football after being diagnosed with a heart problem twice while playing in Spain and Denmark.

The story of a one-time heir apparent to Asamoah Gyan's position in the Black Stars team has been one of inspiration and resilience.

His heart problem was detected while playing for the Danish side, Vejle Boldklub.

