Ghanaian midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has opened up on his moderate lifestyle despite being rich from football

The former Espanyol and Deportivo Alaves star has been home since leaving Chinese club Shenzen FC

Wakaso, a hardworking midfielder, enjoyed successful spells in Scotland and China with Celtic and Jiangsu Suning respectively

Mubarak Wakaso has advised the youth to live within their means, insisting he spends wisely despite making money from football.

The legendary Ghanaian midfielder has been without a club since the start of the year but he is yet to call time on his glittering career.

Wakaso spend most of his career playing in Spain, where he featured for clubs such as Villareal, Espanyol and Deportivo Alaves.

Speaking on the opulent lifestyle of his colleagues, Wakaso stated that he 'knows his level' and tries to live by that.

"When Asamoah Gyan wears an expensive watch and it's beautiful, I tell him but I won't even tell him I will buy some. Till today, Dede (Andre Ayew) owes me a watch. He always troll me for not watching branded watches but I don't need that desperately," he told Kwaku Manu on TikTok.

"Although, I have a couple of watches, when I need them I use them but it is not by force to buy expensive watches. When I am with Andre, do you know what I think? I don't know how much he has in his account," he added.

"Shatta Wale said in one of his songs, I know my level. So, I know my level."

Wakaso's stellar club career

Despite being inactive since January, Wakaso has had a stellar career abroad, winning some trophies in Scotland and China.

The Black Stars veteran won the double during his time with Celtic in Scotland, per Transfermarkt.

He was also part of the team that won the Chinese Super League with the now defunct Jiangsu Suning.

Andre Ayew makes Le Havre debut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Ayew made his second Le Havre debut after sealing a return to the French club.

The veteran forward joined the Ligue 1 side in October after five months without a club.

Before returning to France, Ayew spent time with Mubarak Wakaso training to stay fit.

