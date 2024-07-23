A former Liverpool defender has weighed in on the favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or award

According to the ex-footballer-turned-pundit, Vinicius Junior does not deserve to win the prize

He has chosen one of Vini's Real Madrid teammates as the player who should clinch the award

Vinicius Junior's quest to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or might face significant challenges, with a former Liverpool defender suggesting another player is more deserving of the award.

The Brazilian winger had an outstanding season, playing a crucial role in Real Madrid's successful campaign, which saw them win both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League in the 2023-24 season.

Vinicius Junior has been told one of his Real Madrid teammates deserves to win the Ballon d'Or more than him. Photos by Soccrates Images and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

However, his performance with the Brazilian national team at the Copa America has cast doubt on his candidacy for the prestigious Golden Ball prize.

Despite scoring two goals in three games, per Transfermarkt, Vinicius's underwhelming display at the South American championship has opened the door for other contenders.

One notable beneficiary of Vinicius's poor Copa America showing is Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

The 28-year-old led Spain to their fourth European Championship in Germany and was named Player of the Tournament, bolstering his Ballon d'Or credentials.

The player who deserves Ballon d'Or more than Vinicius

Meanwhile, former footballer turned pundit Steve Nicol believes Vinicius's Real Madrid teammate, Jude Bellingham, deserves the award more.

Nicol, who works with ESPN, contends that Bellingham should be the frontrunner instead of the Brazilian.

"[Jude] Bellingham should win the Ballon d'Or. How can Vini be a favourite above him?" he claimed on Extra Time, as cited by Tribuna.

The 62-year-old highlighted Bellingham's pivotal role in the Three Lions run to the final of Euro 2024 as a key factor placing him ahead of Vinicius.

"Vini didn't have a good run at Copa [America] and got suspended. Jude, I remind you, played in the Euro final," Nicol added.

Neymar disagrees with Nicol, backs Vinicius over Bellingham

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that Neymar Junior has publicly endorsed Vinicius Junior for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award, asserting that "no one" deserves the accolade more than him.

While Vini Jr. excelled at club level, he endured a torrid time replicating his form with Brazil as the Selecao crashed out of the Copa America.

However, Neymar believes this does not overshadow his compatriot's deservingness of the Ballon d'Or.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh