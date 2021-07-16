Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena is starting all over again after joining Austrian side BW Linz

The former Levante forward was twice diagnosed with heart problems

Raphael Dwamena returns to the pitch after a year out

Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena is not giving up on his dreams of playing football after being diagnosed of a heart problem twice while playing in Spain and in Denmark.

The story of a one time heir apparent to Asamoah Gyan's position in the Black Stars team has been one of inspiration and resilience.

Early this month, Austrian second tier side, FC Blau-Weiß Linz announced the signing of the Ghanaian attacker after a year out following a heart problem which was detected while he was playing for Danish side, Vejle Boldklub.

“I am so happy that Blau-Weiß Linz gives me the chance and I will be eternally grateful. I would like to repay that with performance on the pitch. My athletic path is far from over. I feel very fit and want to achieve great things with blue and white in the next 2-3 years," said the lanky forward to the club's website after penning a two-year deal.

Doctors advised him to stay away from the sport as it was not safe for him anymore, but Dwamena kept faith, believing it was a trial that he would overcome.

It was not the first time he was diagnosed of a heart condition, the first was while he was playing for Real Zaragoza on loan from Spanish La Liga club Levante.

Before joining Levante, the prolific striker had seen a move to Brighton collapse last minute due to the same problem.

At FC Zurich, his potential was rare, the striker scored at will and started courting the attention of several top clubs in Europe.

It earned him his first Black Stars call up in 2017 and on his debut against Ethiopia, he scored twice but his performance was overshadowed by the Asamoah Gyan captain's armband controversy.

The legendary attacker had printed his face on the captain's armband and was the talk of town after the match.

Although Dwamena struggled at Levante, he was an instant hit at Zaragoza before the unfortunate setback. After almost two years out of the game, the former FC Liefering player landed himself in Denmark.

Again, another good start would be stalled by a second heart problem.

Last Friday, it was refreshing to see the player return to the job he knows how to do best. Dwamena played for BW Linz in their friendly draw against Slovan Liberec, and before that match, he had featured in the 6-0 thrashing of St Florian.

“I have a good connection to his advisor, to ex-Dortmund professional and Swiss team player Philipp Degen. That is why this commitment was possible. Here Raphael also saw that something is developing, and he now wants to follow this path with us in the long term. I am very proud that we were able to convince such a top striker to come to Linz," said Sporting Director of BW Linz Tino Wawra.

The 25-year-old is set to make his first competitive appearance for the club when they take on Kuchi in the Austrian Cup first round on Friday before the Eertse Liga officially starts on July 24. 2021.

With his zeal and determination to overcome all the setbacks in his career, maybe, Dwamena will be third time lucky.

