Jordan Ayew has opened up about the chances of the Black Stars in Ghana's second Group B fixture at the 2023 AFCON

The Black Stars forward said that the team did not go to the Afcon just to visit Abidjan; they were there to bring the trophy home

Ghana lost their first match vs Cape Verde and would be looking forward to making up for the defeat with a win against Egypt

Ghana's Jordan Ayew has expressed his confidence in the Black Stars' chances of beating Egypt in their second Group B match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Crystal Palace striker, who assisted Ghana's only goal in their 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their opening match, said that the team was determined to bounce back and prove themselves in the tournament.

Ayew added that the team had learned from their mistakes in the first match and had worked hard to improve their performance and tactics. He said:

In the first game, we didn’t concentrate for 90 minutes, and that’s what cost us the game. The most important thing for us is to come back and stay focused. We have to stay aggressive, and we’ll be fine. I have total belief in players and staff. I’m really confident Thursday will be a really good day for Ghana.

The Ghana-Egypt clash is expected to be a thrilling encounter, as both teams are under pressure to win after failing to secure three points in their first matches. Egypt, the record holders of the AFCON with seven titles, were held to a 1-1 draw by Mozambique in their opener

The two teams have a rich history of rivalry in the AFCON, having met several times in the past editions.

