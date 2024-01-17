Ghana's Black Stars are preparing for their second AFCON game against the Pharaohs of Egypt

The Ghanaian team's opening game defeat has cast a lot of doubt ahead of the upcoming game

But an old video of Ghana's 6-1 victory over Egypt in 2013 has rekindled the anticipation for the game

Ghana is set to face Egypt at the ongoing AFCON tournament in Côte d'Ivoire on January 18, 2024.

In 2013 when the two teams met, the Black Stars registered one of its biggest wins as the game ended 6:1 against the Pharaohs.

A video highlight of the game which has popped up online has gotten many fans talking about the current team's chances to beat the Egyptians.

Ghanaians register their scepticism ahead of Egypt fixture Photo source: X/GhanaBlackstars, X/EgyptNT_EN

Ghana prepares to face Egypt with dashed hopes

The Black Stars losing their opening AFCON game against Cape Verde has made Ghanaians sceptical of Ghana's campaign in the ongoing tournament.

According to Jordan Ayew, the current Black Stars team has a lot of inexperienced players, hence, the rough start to their AFCON journey.

The team has also been criticised heavily by several sports analysts including Countryman Songo who recently bashed Mohammed Kudus after comparing his performances for both club and country.

The performance of the Black Stars from Ghana'a 6:1 win over Egypt in 2013 in comparison with the team's poor form currently has proven to scores of netizens that the upcoming fixture will be a tough nut to crack.

Netizens react to Ghana's 2013 win over Egypt

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Ghana's 2013 game against Egypt.

@devsarfo said:

I was so confident of this team. Herrh ak)m k) ampa!

@Everydaynewsgh wrote:

I was so emotional when I saw Atsu score

@Cryptosearch101 exclaimed:

Oh my goodness, bring the joy back again Blackstars

@Views09 remarked:

The match that made Chelsea sign Christian Atsu, may his soul rest in perfect peace

Mohammed Kudus resumes team training

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus had been spotted training with the Black Stars team ahead of the upcoming AFCON fixture against Egypt.

The player missed the team's opening game due to a slight hamstring injury during a recent West Ham game.

Source: YEN.com.gh