Jordan Ayew went all sarcastic at Nigerian journalist during the Black Stars' press conference ahead of their game with Egypt

The Nigerian journalist had asked a hypothetical question about the potential elimination of the Black Stars from AFCON 2023

But Jordan was not willing to entertain any defeatist thoughts and told the journalist to wait for his assumptions to happen before he could comment

There was a bit of drama at the pre-match press conference for the Black Stars' AFCON 2023 game against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The Black Stars will lock horns with the Pharaohs at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Yamoussoukro on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Having lost their first game 2-1 against Cape Verde, the Black Stars' AFCON tournament is hanging on a balance. The team needs to avoid defeat to keep their chances of progressing to the knockout stages in their hands.

Jordan Ayew displeased by Nigerian journalists

With this knowledge and the fact that the Black Stars were booted out of the last edition of AFCON in the group stage, a Nigerian journalist at the Black Stars' pre-match press conference sought the opinion of Jordan Ayew.

According to the Daily Graphic, the Nigerian journalist had asked a hypothetical question:

"If by adventure you fail to win tomorrow and crash out of the group again, will you consider your generation of players as having failed Ghana?"

But Jordan, who did not want to hear anything defeatist, pointed to the journalist that he was not going to talk about elimination when that had not happened yet.

"Are we disqualified yet? Wait after that happens, then you can talk," the Crystal Palace forward is quoted as saying.

Ghanaian prophet predicts defeat for Black Stars in Egypt game

Meanwhile, a video of a Ghanaian pastor predicting doom for the Black Stars in the ongoing AFCON has gone viral.

The man in a video stated that Ghana will lose its second group game against Egypt by two goals to one.

Many people who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the disclosure by the pastor.

