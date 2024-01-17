Black Stars midfield Mohammed Kudus has been spotted training with the Ghana national team

The squad is gearing up to play against Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after their 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde

Football lovers, especially Ghanaians, have reacted to the new pictures of the West Ham United football darling

Black Stars midfield Mohammed Kudus missed out on Ghana's first game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire on January 14, 2024.

The talented football star returned to training on Tuesday, January 16, to prepare for their much-anticipated game against Egypt.

Mohammed Kudus was captured training ahead of Black Stars' match against Egypt. Photo credit: @KudusMohammedGH.

Source: Twitter

Mohammed Kudus was spotted with other colleagues during the training session, affirming an early remark that he had prioritised playing with the Black Stars in Côte d'Ivoire.

He opened up to the Black Stars media when Ghana was preparing to play Cape Verde at the AFCON in Abidjan. His side, however, received a 2-1 defeat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghana-Egypt match

The much-publicised game between Ghana and Egypt will happen on Thursday, January 18, at 8pm.

See the new pictures of Kudus below:

Reactions to the images of Kudus

The latest photos of Kudus preparing for the Black Stars game against Egypt, which would help his side regain Ghanaians' love after their humiliating loss against Cape Verde, have stirred various thoughts.

@WaruiJohn2 indicated:

You lose to Egypt, and the plane Engines starts.

@ghana_tcl commented:

We Dey together.

@lee_adjoa said:

You can do it.

@CriWellington claimed:

Worst team in the history of Ghana football (national team paaa ).

@chingy2paycee posted:

Talk to the Defenders oo . Abeg waa. And the keeper. He should know how to point the ball. He can't be pointing ou punching it to the wrong places. Ayooo. Hmmm. All the best to the team. They shouldn't forget to play with their hearts like Djiku did.

@EdwardKofiOben3 commented:

Egypt is coming like wounded lions to revenge the 6-1 victory we had over them, and so you too meet them squally and play it tougher.

Mohammed Kudus delights fans

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus expressed eagerness for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicked off on Saturday, January 13.

In a sweet video, the Black Stars player whipped up fans' interest when he expressed that he could not wait for the games to start, with a look of excitement on his face.

West Ham celebrates Kudus

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that English football club West Ham United took to TikTok to celebrate Mohammed Kudus' goal against Arsenal with a video.

The Ghanaian midfielder's fantastic contribution in West Ham's 3-1 victory against Arsenal in the EFL Carabao Cup semi-final left fans and the club's social media team in high spirits.

In the TikTok video, the West Ham admin created a slideshow of Kudus celebrating his goal. They added You De Feel The Vibe, a catchy Ghanaian song by Kwamza, as the background music to make the moment even more special.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh