Mohammed Kudus scored two goals in Ghana's tie against Egypt in the AFCON group fixture

This was the player's first game for the Black Stars at the ongoing AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire

West Ham fans took to social media to share their admiration for the explosive forward player

Mohammed Kudus' AFCON campaign got off to a rough start as he missed the Black Stars' opening game due to a hamstring injury in which the team lost to Cape Verde.

For the team's second group game against Egypt, Chris Hughton started the West Ham player who scored two goals in the game which was his first-ever AFCON appearance.

Kudus' West Ham fans took to social media to sing his praise even though the game ended in a two-goal draw.

Kudus scores a brace on his AFCON debut Photo source: Twitter/GhanaianHammers, Twitter/GhanaBlackStars

West Ham fans hail their Star Boy

Before Ghana's second AFCON group game against Egypt began, the official West Ham account on social media shared the team's excitement over the Black Stars starting lineup which had Kudus playing in the midfield.

After the match, the account made a post calling Mohammed Kudus by his popular "Starboy" nickname influencing scores of West Ham supporters to follow suit.

In another post, the Ghanaian chapter of West Ham fans popularly known as Ghanaian Hammers also lauded Kudus's impressive efforts saying "You gave it all tonight and you showed your patriotism to what you love doing best. Continue to soar higher Mo much love and respect King."

West Ham fans react to Kudus' performance for the Black Stars

YEN.com,gh gathered a few comments from West Ham fans as they reacted to Kudus's explosive AFCON debut.

brandonb.078's said:

Lock him up so no other club can buy him the best African player in the world ❤️ kuku

charl_roks wrote;

I watch the match but it’s Kudus vrs Egypt

dandino145 noted:

Bunch of unserious players making his hard work go unnoticed. Please next time, lock him up from coming to play for Ghana

luis_silv02 remarked:

Kudus is worth all the money

nba_gilbby commented:

Just a reminder he scored on his WC debut and also afcon debut just a Star ⭐✨❤️

jamieoccasionally added:

We need to hide him this Summer!

Kudus wins first man of the match at AFCON

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus' impressive performance in his first game at the ongoing AFCON had won him the enviable "Man of the Match" award.

The Ghanaian midfielder gave an uplifting post-match interview after receiving his award and encouraged fans to keep up the hope of the Black Stars qualification chances after the group stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh