Black Sherif had a funny reaction after Osman Bukari gave away the ball for Egypt's second goal against the Black Stars

Bukari, who had just been subbed in, instantly made an error that led to Egypt's second equalizer of the night

The Black Stars eventually drew by two goals to two, giving them just one point in their second game in Group B

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif had a hilarious reaction to Osman Bukari’s blunder that gifted Egypt a 2-2 draw in their Africa Cup of Nations clash on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Bukari, who plays for Serbian club Red Star Belgrade, came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute with Ghana leading 2-1 thanks to goals from Mohammed Kudus.

However, the winger made an immediate impact for the wrong reasons, as he lost possession in his own half and allowed Egypt to secure a second goal.

Black Sherif took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his disbelief at Bukari’s error. He wrote: “You comot bench come dash free goal, herh,” which translates to “You came off the bench to give away a free goal, wow.”

The rapper’s tweet went viral, as many Ghanaian fans shared his frustration and disappointment with Bukari’s performance. Some suggested that he should be dropped from the squad for the next game against Mozambique.

The draw left Ghana with one point from two games in Group B, while Egypt moved to second place with two points. The Black Stars will need to win their final group match.

Black Sherif gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

KAKUS said:

This thing dey happen. Edey football inside. Make you squad shon dey bash the boy!!

marcbright_ said:

Bukari then Inaki shouldn’t be called again. Jonfo)

Edeoghenekevwe wrote:

Sorry bro. I feel your pain

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Kudus goal

In another story, Asamoah reacted to Kudus' strike in the first half against Egypt on Twitter, and he was super impressed with the midfielder.

Kudus scored two goals on the night as Ghana drew against Egypt, with many aside from Gyan praising Kudus' extraordinary performance.

The result was disappointing as Ghana sits at the bottom of Group B with just a single point after two games.

