Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has praised Mohammed Kudus for his brilliant performance in the 2-2 draw against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Kudus scored two goals for the Black Stars, one in each half, to put Ghana in the lead. The West Ham midfielder showed his quality on the night.

His first goal was a stunning long-range shot that beat Egypt's goalkeeper in the 45th minute. His second goal was a composed finish inside the box after a pass from Denis Odoi in the 71st minute.

Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his admiration for Kudus.

“This is what we call QUALITY. Kudussssss,” he wrote, adding four fire emojis.

However, despite Kudus’ heroics, Ghana could not secure a win against Egypt, and the result left them at the bottom of Group B with just one point from two games. The Black Stars will need to beat Mozambique in their final group game on Monday, January 22, to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Mohammed Kudus gets praised

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jchrysss said:

The moment Kudusssssssssss got the ball, I felt some silence in the air. It felt like the heart beat of every Ghanaian became one...

blaQ_Mos commented:

I know the only black stars who can live up to your standards right now is Kudus , only Kudus can lace your boots my legend

kwame_aej reacted:

Imagine Asamoah Gyan and Kudus combo awurade

Asamoah Gyan throwback

In another story, Asamoah Gyan sparked emotions in many of his fans when he shared an old picture of when he used to play football before he went professional.

He disclosed in the caption of the post that the memorable moment was taken when his alma mater, Accra Academy, battled it out on the football pitch with Aggrey Memorial SHS but lost.

Many people spoke about his two friends in the photo, while others spoke about his passion for the game, considering how dirty his jersey was.

