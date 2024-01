The Black Stars of Ghana is leading The Mambas of Mozambique in the last round of group games at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023).

Jordan Ayew scored from the spot in the 15th minute after Antoine Semenyo was fouled in the box.

In characteristic fashion, the Crystal Palace winger moved majestically and dummied before slotting the ball home, leaving the Mozambican goalkeeper rooted to his spot.

Source: YEN.com.gh