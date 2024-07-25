Ghana Premier League newcomers Young Apostle have disclosed their transfer policy for the new season

The founder of the club, Peter Oppong Domfeh, claims the club will sign players ready to give their all

The Ghana Premier League returns in September for the 2024/25 season and ends in June 2025

Young Apostle will be making their maiden appearance in the Ghana Premier League in the upcoming season after securing promotion from Division One.

The newcomers have already started preparations and are looking to beef up their squad for top-tier football.

The founder of the club, Peter Oppong Domfeh, has outlined the club's ambitions ahead of the new campaign.

Young Apostles FC celebrate after winning a game in the Division One League. Photo: @youngspostlesfc.

Source: Twitter

Part of Young Apostles' plans is to sign good players capable of delivering at the highest level.

However, the CEO added players with two or more children will not be signed by the ambitious club.

"If you are a player and you have two children (born two), we won't sign you," he told Light FM.

"We're not ready to sign players with children," he added, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

Meanwhile, the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season has been scheduled to begin on September 6, 2024.

Young Apostle secure GPL promotion

Young Apostle gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League after defeating Techiman Heroes in the play-offs of the Division One League, as reported by Ghana FA.

Having finished top of their zone, Young Apostle squared up with Techiman Heroes at the Accra Sports Stadium, beating them on penalties.

They joined Vision FC and Baseke Holy Stars as the teams that have gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League for the 2024/25 campaign.

Drone presents GPL trophy to Samartex

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian football club, Samartex emerged winners in the 2023/2024 season of the Ghana Premier League, dethroning Medeama, the defenders of the prestigious title.

FC Samartex presented their trophy using a drone FC Samartex bagged their first-ever Ghana Premier League title after emerging at the top of the table barely two games before the season came to an end, defeating Bibiani Goldstars on matchday 32.

The Timber Giants were officially crowned champions on Sunday, June 16, 2024, after their final game against the Accra Lions, where they secured a 2-0 victory at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex. Read more:

Source: YEN.com.gh