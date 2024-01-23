Ghana draws 2-2 with Mozambique in a crucial AFCON game, leaving them on the verge of elimination

To qualify, Ghana needs Zambia to lose to Morocco and Cameroon not to beat The Gambia, relying on goal difference

The Black Stars' fate in the tournament hangs on specific outcomes in the remaining group-stage matches

Ghana's hopes of advancing in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been uncertain following a 2-2 draw against Mozambique in their last Group B game.

Initially, in control, the Black Stars faced a late-game twist with Andre Ayew conceding a crucial penalty and an ensuing equalizing goal from a corner, leaving them in third place in the group. The result means Ghana now relies on specific scenarios to progress in the tournament.

With only two points from their three matches, having lost 2-1 to Cape Verde and drawing 2-2 against Egypt, Ghana's chances hang by a thread.

For Ghana to win, other teams playing must be defeated or draw so the Black Stars can progress on goal difference Photo credit: @Ghana Black Stars

Source: Facebook

The team is behind host nation Côte d'Ivoire and Namibia, who are both third in their respective groups with three points each.

The Maths For Ghana To Qualify For The Next Stage

The pathway to qualification for Ghana involves Zambia losing to Morocco and Cameroon failing to secure a victory against The Gambia.

These results would leave Zambia and Cameroon with two points, the same as Ghana. However, the hold a slight advantage in goal difference, with -1 compared to Zambia's 0 and Cameroon's -2.

For Ghana to secure a spot in round 16, both scenarios—Zambia's defeat and Cameroon's failure to win—must materialize simultaneously. The delicate nature of the situation means that even the slightest deviation could end Ghana's AFCON journey.

Despite the challenges, there remains a slim but tangible possibility for the Black Stars to defy the odds and progress in the tournament. The footballing world awaits the outcomes of the remaining group-stage matches, which will determine Ghana's fate in the AFCON 2023.

Ghana Vs Mozambique: Sports Journalist Attacks Chris Hughton After Game

Meanwhile, Angel FM sports journalist Kofi Owusu Jerry criticizes Black Stars coach Chris Hughton after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Mozambique in AFCON.

Ghana's poor performance, with just two points, leads Owusu Jerry to verbally attack Hughton, accusing him and the technical team of incompetence.

The journalist's comments elicit mixed reactions, with some supporting his views while others find the insults unprofessional and unnecessary.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh