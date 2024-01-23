Countryman Songo was not pleased with Ghana's draw against Mozambique and went in hard on the team

The controversial sports presenter criticized the Ghana FA and the Black DStars for poorly running the affairs of the team

The Black Stars secured only two points in the AFCON group stages and are set to bow out of the competition

Countryman Songo, the outspoken sports presenter of Adom TV, has launched a scathing attack on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Black Stars after their disappointing draw against Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars, who were expected to win their final group game and qualify for the knockout stage, failed to maintain the lead against a resilient Mozambican side and settled for a 2:2 draw. The result left them with only two points from three games, and they are third in Group B, almost ending their hopes of advancing to the next round.

Songo, who is known for his fiery and controversial opinions, did not mince his words as he lambasted the GFA and the Black Stars for their poor performance and management. He accused them of being corrupt, incompetent, and unpatriotic and called for a radical overhaul of the entire system.

Countryman Songo sparks reactions

This is my first time hearing this man I swear I love this man too much fire Godammmmmmm man you are too much

You are a National Asset my Boss Songo...but this is risky and I pray for God's protection for u..because you are very truthful..

I swear I've been waiting for your reaction. Herh black stars

Joseph Paintsil contradicts Chris Hughton

In another story, Joseph Paintsil says he was not fatigued in the Blak Stars vs Mozambique game before his substitution in the second half.

His claim contradicts an earlier claim by the team's coach, Chris Hughton, that he made the substitution because the midfielder needed some rest.

Hughton replaced Paintsil, one of the best performers, with Dede Ayew at the start of the second half of the 2-2 draw with Mozambique.

