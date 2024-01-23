Jordan Ayew's two penalty goals in the Ghana vs. Mozambique match draw praise for his technique, although Mozambique's late equalizer puts Ghana's progression in jeopardy

After the penalties, an old video of a former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda lauding Jordan as one of the best penalty takers has emerged

He recounted Jordan's training promise of $50 for every penalty saved, however, Fatau never saved one, emphasizing Jordan's dedication to mastering the technique through practice

In the AFCON match between Ghana and Mozambique, Jordan Ayew scored two penalty goals to put Ghana in the lead and this has led to many praising his technique.

However, Mozambique equalized in the final minutes of the game leaving Ghana’s chance to progress to the next stage hanging and dependent on the outcome of other matches.

In praising Jordan for his great penalty technique, a video of Fatau Dauda sharing his thought on the third son of Abedi Ayew has surfaced on social media.

A collage of former goalkeeper Fatau Dauda and Ghanaian footballer Jordan Ayew Photo credit: Ghana Black Stars (Facebook) & @a_fatawu_dauda16 (Instagram)

What Fatau Dauda said about Jordan’s penalty

The former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda described Jordan as one of the best penalty takers he has encountered in his life.

He said when he played with the Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew would promise him (Fatau) $50 for every penalty he saves at training.

“Jordan, when I was in the Black Stars sometimes after training, he will say Lion, if you save one, I will give you $50 dollars.”

However, Fatau said he was never able to save one of his penalty kicks.

He said this to buttress his point that Jordan is a good penalty taker and he has spent time to learn the technique and practice to get to this point.

Watch the video below:

