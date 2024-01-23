Ghanaian musician Samini Dagaati defends Andre Ayew, facing criticism for a handball in the 2-2 draw with Mozambique at the 2023 AFCON

Samini urges critics to cut Ayew slack, emphasizing the unintentional nature of the incident and highlighting challenges faced by the team

The draw leaves Ghana with slim chances of progressing in the tournament, adding disappointment to the Black Stars' campaign

Ghanaian musician Samini Dagaati has come to the defense of Andre Ayew, who faced criticism for a handball incident leading to a penalty during Ghana's 2-2 draw with Mozambique in the 2023 AFCON.

Despite two well-taken penalties by Jordan Ayew giving Ghana a 2-0 lead, late-game setbacks allowed Mozambique to secure a draw.

The Black Stars concluded the group phase without a win, and Samini expressed his frustration on social media.

A collage of musician Samini and Black Stars Captain Andre Ayew Photo credit: @samini_dagaati (Instagram) & Ghana Black Stars (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Samini Defends Dede Ayew Over AFCON Performance

The musician urged critics to cut Andre Ayew some slack, emphasizing that the handball wasn't intentional and acknowledging the challenges faced by the team in the tournament.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Wow smh. I’ve been trying to type but nothing makes sense to me Chale. 2:0 and then almost full time you say what? Cut Dede a slack if you got a handball, come on sht happens."

Samini questioned the goalkeeper's actions after a touch on the ball and highlighted the demoralization of player Kudus, who wanted to take a penalty but didn't get the chance.

The draw against Mozambique has put Ghana on the brink of exiting the 2023 AFCON, with only two points in Group B.

The chances of progressing to the round of 16 are now slim, adding disappointment to the Black Stars' campaign.

Ghana Vs Mozambique: Sports Journalist Attacks Chris Hughton After Game

Meanwhile, Angel FM sports journalist Kofi Owusu Jerry criticizes Black Stars coach Chris Hughton after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Mozambique in AFCON.

Ghana's poor performance, with just two points, leads Owusu Jerry to verbally attack Hughton, accusing him and the technical team of incompetence.

The journalist's comments elicit mixed reactions, with some supporting his views while others find the insults unprofessional and unnecessary.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh