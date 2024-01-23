A sports journalist launched an attack on Black Stars coach Chris Hughton after the 2:2 draw against Mozambique

Ghana has not won a single game in the tournament, and the man was peeved about the awful display by the national team, hurling insults at the coach

The Black Stars are set to bow out from the AFCON after securing just 2 points in their Group B fixtures

Angel FM sports journalist Kofi Owusu Jerry has verbally attacked Black Stars coach Chris Hughton after the 2:2 draw against Mozambique in their last group game at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Chris Hughton at the Black Stars game Photo Source: Kaly Jay

Source: Twitter

Ghana, who were expected to challenge for the title, have performed poorly in their Group B matches, losing to Cape Verde and drawing with Egypt and Mozambique. The Black Stars are set to bow out from the AFCON with just two points.

Owusu Jerry was not impressed with the team's performance and blamed Hughton for the terrible outcome. He hurled insults at the coach and his technical team as they made their way out of the stadium, accusing them of incompetence.

Owusu Jerry's attack has sparked mixed reactions from the public, with some agreeing with his views and others stating that the insults were unprofessional and unnecessary.

Owusu Jerry attack sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

QSleemy said:

We always look for someone to blame. At this point, even Jesus cannot coach Black Stars... It's not the coach, but the synergy of the team.

efam_xx commented:

Learn to control your emotions ‍♂️

Spamalord reacted:

He should relax. The harsh insults isn’t going to do anyone good.

fuccwuan commented:

It’s sad these players always disappoint us. You can’t score Mozambique ahhhhhhh

Fire Ogya's prediction fall through

In an earlier story, Prophet Fire Ogya angrily predicted doom for the Black Stars' AFCON 2023 campaign, saying the team would exit at the group stage.

Fire Ogya's anger comes on the back of heavy backlash on social media after his prophecy about Mohammed Kudus was deemed to have failed,

In his latest interview, the 'man of God' indicated that Ghanaians had angered him so he would not help to keep the Black Stars in the tournament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh