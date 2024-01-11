Black Stars players have arrived in Cote d’Ivoire for the 2023 AFCON, and they got to the airport in grand style

Videos of their arrival showcased them draped in rich Kente cloth, rocking huge smiles on their faces

Many Ghanaians are hoping for the best for the Black Stars and are expecting them to make the nation proud at the tournament

The Ghana national football team, popularly known as the Black Stars, have arrived in Cote d’Ivoire for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and they made a stunning entrance at the airport.

Videos of their arrival, which have gone viral on social media, showcased the players and the technical staff draped in rich Kente cloth, rocking huge smiles on their faces. The Kente, which is a traditional Ghanaian fabric, symbolises royalty, prestige, and cultural heritage.

The Black Stars are among the 24 teams that will compete for the continental trophy in the 34th edition of the AFCON, which is set to commence from January 13 to February 11. Ghana is in Group B, which includes Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The team has a mix of experienced and young players who are eager to end the 40-year drought of the AFCON title for Ghana. The last time Ghana won the AFCON was in 1982 when they beat Libya on penalties in the final.

Many Ghanaians are hoping for the best for the Black Stars and are expecting them to make the nation proud at the tournament.

Black Stars outfit gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dramadoll wrote:

The guy after Jordan no, the kente fit him ooo. Is he called Richard

Babaski One commented:

kudus is suffering that kente is bigger than him

romeboat wrote:

My concern is the bill wey dem go dey bring for buying these kente clothes for the boys

Jordan Ayew makes history

In another story, Jordan Ayew ended 2023 as the English Premier League winger with the most dribbles completed, and Ghanaians have hailed him.

The Ghanaian striker, who plays for Crystal Palace, had a good year with the club side, and many hope his form will reflect in the upcoming AFCON.

Some folks felt that Jordan Ayew was underrated and deserved more credit for his efforts than he was given.

