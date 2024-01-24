After Ghana's Black Stars failed to qualify for the AFCON round of 16, Inaki Williams left Ivory Coast on a private flight to join Athletic Bilbao.

After the Black Stars failed to qualify for the round of 16 of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Inaki Williams immediately left Ivory Coast on a private flight to join his Club, Athletic Bilbao.

Inaki Williams was met at the airport by Athletic Bilbao’s sporting director. According to Ghanaian journalist Yaw Ofosu. His flight back to Spain was the most tracked flight on Flightradar when he was returning.

He is expected to feature in the club’s Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash against Barcelona.

Inaki is hopeful that his Athletic Bilbao side will triumph over Barcelona Photo credit: @Williaaams45 & @BarcaNotes

The first words he said audibly in a video on arrival indicated his readiness to play for the Club in their crucial game.

“I am well and prepared. I am not tired. We are going to win against Barcelona, which is the important thing.”

Athletic Bilbao fans look forward to Inaki Williams contributing to their Copa del Rey campaign, starting with an anticipated clash against Barcelona tonight, as the player aims to continue his impressive run with eight goals and three assists in 18 matches for the Spanish Club.

Ghana’s Poor Show At AFCON Leads To Chris Hughton’s Dismissal

The forward played all three group games for the Black Stars at the AFCON 2023. He was criticised for his error in the match against Egypt, which contributed to the 2-2 draw.

In the last two years, despite challenges since switching allegiance to Ghana from Spain, Williams has scored only once in 16 appearances for the Black Stars.

Ghana's disappointing AFCON led to coach Chris Hughton's dismissal, marking the fifth coaching change under the current Ghana Football Association administration.

Watch the video of Inaki's arrival below

Hughton Accepts Responsibility For Black Stars' Woes

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that for Ghana's poor performance in the AFCON.

The 65-year-old, who took absolute control of the Black Stars as head coach in 2023, absolved his players of blame for the poor show.

Several supporters have expressed disdain for Hughton's selections and style, which they believe cost the nation's defeat.

