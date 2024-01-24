Ghana is officially eliminated from the 2023 AFCON after Cameroon's 3-2 win against The Gambia secured their place in the round of 16.

Ghana's elimination from the 2023 AFCON is confirmed as Cameroon secured a 3-2 win against The Gambia, progressing to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Senegal's 2-0 victory over Guinea solidified Cameroon's second-place finish in Group C.

In the wake of Ghana's exit, Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams, who featured in all three group games, prepares to fly to Spain for a Copa Del Rey quarterfinal against FC Barcelona, aiming to contribute to Bilbao's success after a less-than-ideal AFCON campaign.

Inaki Williams will join his Athletic Bilbao teammates to prepare for the game against Barcelona Photo credit: GFAOfficial (Facebook), @Williaaams45 (Twitter) & Aaron Foster (Getty Images)

Inaki Williams' return is anticipated for Bilbao, as the 29-year-old forward seeks to make an impact in the upcoming fixture.

His participation in the Copa Del Rey tie presents an opportunity to shift focus from the AFCON disappointment and contribute positively to his club's performance.

The poorly timed back pass leading to an equalizer in the Ghana vs. Egypt match is noted as a contributing factor in Ghana's underwhelming AFCON campaign.

Athletic Bilbao celebrates Ghana's exit from AFCON

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams' club seemed to be happy about Ghana's non-progression in the African Championship.

In a post on X, Atthletic Bilbao Ghana exited just in time so Inaki Williams can repeat the goal he scored against Barcelona in 2020.

The upcoming clash against FC Barcelona serves as a crucial moment for Williams to showcase his talent and resilience, aiming for success with his Spanish club after the disappointment on the international stage.

Chris Hughton Sacked As Ghana Black Stars Head Coach After AFCON Exit

Meanwhile, Ghana Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has been sacked after a disappointing AFCON campaign, eliminating the team from the group stage.

The Ghana Football Association dissolved the Black Stars technical team, and a roadmap for the team's future direction will soon be provided.

Hughton, appointed in February 2023, lasted less than a year in the role, overseeing World Cup and AFCON qualifiers before the team's early exit.

