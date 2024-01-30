Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan recently faced backlash over a post he made on social media regarding Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen

The post did not sit well with a man who was quick to rebuttal the claims of who a passionate player is

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's leading scorer with 51 goals and Africa's leader scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has recently faced backlash over a post he made on social media.

The former skipper of the Black Stars commented on Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen's playing style, stating, that he is a player that plays with passion and that every country needs a player like him.

However, the statement didn't sit well with a fellow Ghanaian, who took the opportunity to remind Gyan of a pivotal moment in his own career.

Asamoah Gyan receives backlash over his recent post

Source: Instagram

"Osimhen plays with passion. That's what every country wants their players to do."

Man Shades Asamoah Gyan over his social media post

The man brought up a memory from the past, recalling the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final between Ghana and Ivory Coast. In that final, after every minute of legal football was played, the game was thrown to a penalty shoot-out to determine who would clinch the title as the African champion. Asamoah Gyan, who was the captain at the time however opted out from being a part of the penalty shoot-out because his mother advised him to stop taking penalties for the Ghana National team. This decision proved costly for Ghana, as they eventually lost the final to Ivory Coast. The man further argued that wearing the national team's jersey should be likened to being a soldier going to war, insisting that Asamoah Gyan abandoned the team when they needed him the most.

Masa u were the captain when ivory Coast beat us in the final after Ghana had taken two zero lead in the penalty shootout, instead of u to stay on the pitch to take some of the penalties u said ur mother said u should stop taken penalties for the black stars so u were substitute in the extra time when Ghana needed u most, wearing ones national teams jersey is like a soldier going to war to protect his nation but u abandoned the team in middle of a cup final, a soldier does not listen to his mother. Do you understand passion? he replied.

Netizens React to Asamoah Gyan's Post

Other Ghanaians reacted to this post by Asamoah Gyan, below are a few gathered by YEN.com.gh

@ajayiyout said:

They still haven’t forgiven you about what happened against Uruguay

@Obieze_Fortune said:

You’re shading Ayew

@doudiak147 said:

Yeah they want players that don’t miss a penalty in World Cup quarterfinals at minutes 120 of the game!!!

@sibonisodhlam said:

Straight to the point man. Are you scared of them?

Source: YEN.com.gh