Thomas Partey played 72 minutes as he helped Arsenal secure a resounding five nil victory over Chelsea, securing their spot at the top of the league

The midfielder, who has been out injured for the entirety of the season, made his first start for The Gunners since his return from injury

The Ghanaian international did not score or assist but still had a significant impact on the game, bossing the midfield

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey made a return to Arsenal’s starting lineup, contributing to a decisive 5-0 victory over rivals Chelsea on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. This win solidifies Arsenal’s position at the top of the Premier League table.

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey

Partey, who has been sidelined due to injury for the season, played an instrumental role in the heart of the midfield for 72 minutes before being subbed. While the Ghanaian international may not have found his name on the scoresheet or made an assist, his influence was clear to see throughout the match.

The midfielder created numerous chances, spraying passes all over the pitch. He also did his job defensively, snuffing out any threat from the Chelsea attack and midfield.

Partey’s performance has been met with praise from Arsenal fans, who have been crying for his return to the starting lineup since his return from injury.

Fans praise Thomas Partey

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

topgunlimassol said:

The best number 6. What a smooth footballer he is, he was superb. Purring

okosun_official commented:

I think arsenal should renew partey's contract so we don't repeat the mistake we made with xhaka

UPYOURARSENAL04 said:

I would pay £300m for a 23 year old Thomas Partey at Arsenal

Issahaku scores hattrick

In another story, Fatawu Issahaku scored a hattrick against Southampton on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in the EFL Championship as Leicester won five nill.

The Ghanaian international, who's on loan at Leicester, did Asamoah Gyan's iconic celebration in front of the Southampton supporters.

The forward has had a great season at Leicester, and many Ghanaians are happy to see him flourish, hoping Leicester will sign him permanently.

