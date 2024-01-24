Inaki Williams has been spotted in Bilbao, Spain, ahead of his club's match against Barcelona

The player was part of the Black Stars' AFCON squad, which failed to qualify the team for the tournament's second round

Netizens have taken to social media to share their remarks about the striker's quick return to club duties

Inaki Williams was one of the 27 players selected by Chris Hughton to compete at this year's AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Black Stars crashed out in the first round after losing their opening game and managing a draw against Egypt and Mozambique.

YEN.com.gh reported that the to Bilbao immediately after the Black Stars' AFCON exit on January 23, 2024.

BInaki Williams arrives in Bilbao Photo source: X/Williams45, X/ElChiringuito

Inaki Williams arrives in Bilbao

A report by Ghanaian sports journalist, Owuraku Ampofo, indicates that Inaki Williams has arrived in Bilbao.

The Athletic Bilbao player is set to feature in the club's upcoming Copa del Rey fixture against Barcelona.

According to the report, Inaki's flight back to Spain was the most tracked on flightrader.com as scores of Athletic Bilbao fans looked forward to the striker's return.

His return came a day after the Black Stars' disappointing exit from the AFCON, which has led to the dismissal of head coach, Chris Hughton.

The player, who failed to score in the tournament, compounded the team's woes by making a misplaced pass that led Egypt to equalise in Ghana's second group stage.

Netizens react to Inaki Williams's swift return to Spain

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Inaki Williams' return to club duties.

@_Jay_Sterling_ said:

He should have come to Ghana to spend some days...like he will see

@agyeitah wrote:

People who have an issue with this I don't get you ooo. As Ghana comot you want make he dey Côte d'Ivoire do what?

@paulasiako noted:

Black Stars will learn how to use you tonight. Inaki Williamsto score. Vamos

@Unkle_Kofi remarked:

Baabi dehyeɛ hahahaha

@winstonmicheals added:

Bilbao treat their own with such importance I’m impressed with how they take care of their home grown talents! That’s mad impressive

Ghana begins to search for the next coach

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had begun searching for Chris Hughton's successor after his dismissal.

The new candidate will be Ghana's 7th coach in six years, exposing several bottlenecks within Ghana's football administration.

