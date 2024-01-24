The Ghana Football Authority has relieved its head coach, Chris Hughton of his duties for the Black Stars

This comes after the coach failed to lead the Black Stars into the second round of AFCON 2023

Score of netizens have flooded social media with their suggestions of who should be his successor

The Black Stars lost their opening AFCON group game against Cape Verde and managed a draw against Egypt even after Mohammed Kudus's impressive brace.

The team only needed to win their final group game against Mozambique to advance to the next round as one of the best-placed third teams.

However, two upsetting goals conceded during stoppage time dashed their qualification hopes, putting Chris Hughton's job in danger.

Ghana begins coach for next coach Photo source: X/wakasojunior, X/Footbalfanzone, X/BlackStarfans

Source: Twitter

Ghana begins search for a new coach

Many Ghanaian supporters took to social media to register their frustrations with the current Black Stars team and its technical bench after their AFCON exit.

Today, January 24, 2024, the GFA issued a letter announcing its decision to sack the Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton and his technical bench.

The news has been received in good faith by many Ghanaians who have begun speculating on Chris Hughton's successor.

The top names being discussed online by Ghanaians so far are Jose Mourinho, Herve Renard, and Dortmund's Otto Addo.

Netizens react to Chris Hughton's dismissal

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Ghana's search for a new Black Stars coach.

@ChampionsTV_ said:

This is brutal. Another coach gone but we know the problem is deeply rooted in the whole system including the Football Association. Some players need to start announcing their retirements

@qwequpoku wrote:

Give the coach to Ogum and give him long term planning. He go do well. He’s attacking minded too and it won’t cost us a lot too.

@Jeff_Tymer_ exclaimed:

We need JURGEN KLOPP

@yaw_ampomah99 noted:

Mourinho is free. Good timing!!!

@Okai_Eben added:

We are never a serious country…look at this statistics. we don’t have leaders in this country, we only have stomach direction leaders

Adebayor tears into the Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about former Togolese and Arsenal footballer, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor's message to the Black Stars after their disappointing AFCON exit.

The legend called the Black Stars a team playing without motivation and communication despite knowing the importance of their AFCON games to Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh