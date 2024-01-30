Arsenal's Mikel Arteta expresses urgency for Thomas Partey's return, citing the Ghanaian midfielder's positive impact on the team's performance

Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, has expressed the team's urgent need for the return of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, highlighting his significant impact on the squad's performance.

Partey, who has been sidelined since October, is nearing a comeback to competitive football. Having missed 21 games this season, Partey's absence has been felt, and Arteta emphasizes the positive influence the midfielder brings to the team.

The Ghanaian international has been out of action since his involvement with the national team during the October international window, featuring in matches against Mexico and the United States.

Despite making only five appearances this season, with four in the Premier League and one in the FA Community Shield, Partey's return to team training is a promising sign for Arsenal.

Arteta, eagerly anticipating Partey's full availability, acknowledged the midfielder's strength and overall excellence on the field.

"He always looks strong and very good. That’s not the issue, it’s that we need him. And we need him fit and available because he makes us better. We are better when Thomas is in the team."

Partey's imminent return comes at a crucial time for Arsenal as they gear up to face Nottingham Forest in their upcoming Premier League fixture.

Thomas Partey And His Partner Have Welcomed Their Daughter

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson welcomed their first child in the UK.

The Ghanaian international and welcomed their baby girl on January 23, 2024.

Photos shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) saw the Arsenal star and his girlfriend sharing a lovely moment with the baby.

Several netizens congratulated the Black Stars player Partey and his model girlfriend Janine Mackson.

Old photo of Partey and Janine Mackson surfaces

In another story, an old photo of Thomas Partey and his girlfriend sharing a passionate kiss while on vacation has surfaced online.

The two were all booed-up while on a boat cruise in Capri, Italy. The two love birds have kept their amorous relationship on the low.

The memories were posted on Janine Mackson's Instagram page on September 1, 2023.

