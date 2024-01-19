Ghana played their second AFCON game against Egypt on January 19, 2024 and the result of the game was not what fans expected

The game ended as a draw, with both countries managing to score two goals each. Fans were hopeful of Ghana's win in the match

A juju fan of the Black Stars has reacted to the score line by saying Ghana's coach won't make it to heaven

Ghana's game against Egypt did not go as many expected. The match ended in an astonishing 2-2 score line that left many fanatics heartbroken.

Mohammed Kudus scored the opener in Ghana's AFCON 2023 encounter with the Pharaohs of Egypt. The West Ham star struck powerfully after receiving a pass on the edge of Egypt's penalty area.

Ghana Vs Egypt: Juju fan disappointed with the score line. Source: @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

Ghana Vs Egypt score line

Omar Marmoush of Egypt equalised for the pharaohs. Right after, Mohammed Kudus scored again with Odoi's help. But once again, Egypt hit back immediately, as Mostafa Mohamed scored the equaliser in the 74th minute with a low shot from inside the box.

The game ended on a rather sad note for Ghana who were expecting to secure a win especially after their earlier loss against Cape Verde.

A juju fan of the Black Stars has reacted to the score line. In a video seen after the game, the fans were leaving the stadium. The juju man, identified as Obour, had a pot on his head and said he was very disappointed with the outcome of the game.

According to him, the coach's performance was substandard and discouraging. The juju man continued that the coach, Chris Hughton, won't make heaven because of what he described as an unimpressive performance.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video of Obour. See some below.

ammatul_mugeez_yahya said:

They keep breaking his heart after every match. Sorry Uncle

vivicaro_gold said:

Oh so what at all do you people want the coach to do? Mtchewww

kweku_armsterdam said:

Solid formation from the coach

iam_getpaid said:

The mistake some of us make is that, we didn’t even eat before watching the game

albabie_hairgrowth said:

Eii Ghana lost?? I was asleep oo what happened

2023 AFCON: Ivorian Man Warns Ghana Ahead Of Match Against Egypt: "Don't Let The Arabs Beat You"

In another story, an Ivorian man warned Ghana not to lose against Egypt ahead of their match.

While walking on the streets of Côte d'Ivoire, the unidentified man warned the Black Stars of Ghana not to lose their second match when they play against Egypt on January 18, 2024.

We will send all of you back to Ghana. Tomorrow, if you let those Arabs beat you, we will send all of you Ghanaians back home to Accra. Ghana must go Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh