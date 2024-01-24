Black Stars defensive midfielder Thomas Partey and his model girlfriend Janine Mackson have welcomed a bouncy baby girl

The news was reported by renowned Ghanaian sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo on his verified X account

The news stirred mixed emotions among Ghanaians since it comes at a time when the country was eliminated from advancing into the 2023 AFCON round of 16

Reports indicate that Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey and his partner Janine Mackson have welcomed their daughter into the world.

Thomas Partey and his partner welcomed their daughter

Arsenal defensive midfielder Thomas Partey have welcomed their first child, a bouncy baby girl. According to reports Janine Mackson delivered the lovely baby girl on January 23, 2024.

The news was reported by credible and famous Ghanaian sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo on his verified X account.

Below is Owuraku Ampofo announcing that Thomas Partey and his girlfriend have welcomed their daughter.

Ghanaians congratulate Thomas Partey and his lover Janine Mackson

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to congratulate Black Stars player Thomas Partey and his model girlfriend Janine Mackson. Many others also made reference to the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in their comments.

Below are reactions:

@MarrionFrank said:

Right after Ghana got knocked out They should call her Elly-Minated.

@NattyBongo107 said:

This world ankasa sometimes is so funny black stars eliminated Partey back to training and right now he and his partner welcome their first child hmmmmm

@iamdennis05 said:

We wanted a boy to replace Baba Iddrisu.

@CLawreignz said:

As Ghana get eliminated from the AFCON???

@LilyRob05023271 said:

Congrats to Tei Partey.

"Future dad": Thomas Partey and his lover unveil the gender of their baby

Thomas Partey and his lover Janine Mackson have revealed the gender of their yet-to-be-born child.

In a lovely ceremony attended by family and close friends of the couple, the Black Stars player was seen kicking a little black and white patterned football that splashed pink powder.

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the couple as they are yet to welcome their bouncy baby girl.

