The son of Bernard Don Bortey has bagged a bachelor's degree from the University of Ghana

Clarence Bortey is also a footballer who currently plays for the youth team of Accra Hearts of Oak

Many who reacted to the post have congratulated the young man on his academic achievement

Clarence Bortey, the son of former Accra Hearts Of Oak player, Bernard Don Bortey has graduated from the University of Ghana.

News of Clarence's academic achievement was made known in a post on X by Ghanaian sports journalist Shaban Mohammed.

Son of Bernard Don Bortey completes university Photo credit: @ShabanMo9/X @Shaban Moahmmed - Statistician/Facebook

Despite getting his first degree, the post revealed that the young man is also a footballer and currently plays for Auroras, the youth team of Accra Hearts of Oak.

Two photos accompanied the post, the first showing Clarence in his graduation gown, looking very excited.

The other photo also captured him in a Hearts of Oak jersey, speaking in a post-match interview.

At the time of writing the report, the post announcing that the son of Bernard Don Bortey has bagged his first degree had raked in over 40,000 views and 23 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Bernard Don Bortey's son

Social media users who thronged the post's comment section congratulated the young man on his academic achievement, whereas others praised him as a good footballer.

@WickDerrick stated:

He’s a top player too I played so many times against him in Nungua He’s a very skillful player and blessed with his Dads free kick technique

@a_effinburg reacted:

He's my son mehn! We saw his prospect way back at primary school and he's developed to be a good player and son. God bless you and congratulations.

@Newman_Shedi wrote:

how is he still at the development side? he is university graduate, that is a man!

@kwakupenny added:

In one of his Dad’s interview he said he wants him to get a degree before he continue his footballing career and also he’s been managed by Yusuf Chibsah

