Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has issued a heartfelt apology to the nation in the wake of the Black Stars' premature exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The disappointing campaign saw Ghana eliminated in the group stage for the second consecutive time. The team began with a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde and followed it up with two 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.

In his apologetic statement, Kudus acknowledged the significance of winning matches for national pride, joy, and unity, expressing regret that the team fell short of expectations.

The West Ham player highlighted the hard reality the team now faces and took responsibility for their shortcomings at AFCON.

Despite scoring two goals for the Black Stars during the tournament, Kudus expressed the team's determination to overcome the recent setback.

Kudus emphasized the importance of learning from the experience and assured Ghanaians that the team would be motivated to bring pride to the nation in future competitions.

He acknowledged the disappointment felt by fans and vowed to work hard to meet the expectations placed on the team.

Ghanaians, eager for AFCON success, were left disappointed by the team's early exit, and Kudus' apology resonated with fans across the country.

Two other Black Stars player apologise for poor performance

Mohammed Kudus is not the only player who has pleaded with Ghanaians after they exited the tournament.

Earlier, the only France-born player, Alexander Djiku, who became Ghana's first goal scorer at this year's AFCON sent an apology for the disappointing performance of the Black Stars so far. Several people applauded him for his good individual show at the tournament.

After him, Joseph Paintsil also apologised to Ghanaians for the same reason and vowed to do better when next he is called.

GFA fires Chris Hughton

In the wake of Ghana's exit from the tournament, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) took decisive action by firing Black Stars coach Chris Hughton and dissolving the entire technical committee.

The GFA's statement, issued late Tuesday, confirmed the termination of Hughton's contract and the dissolution of the Black Stars' technical team.

Ghana is about to recruit a seventh coach in six years, which many believe should not be the case.

