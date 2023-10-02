Thomas Partey has started training with his teammates at Arsenal after staying out for over a month due to injury

His teammates gave him a warm welcome in a video that was shared and had since gone viral on social media

From the video, his team mates were happy to have him back as they all tried to hug or shake hands with him

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has returned to training with his Arsenal teammates after recovering from injury that had kept him out since August 26, 2023.

A video on social media showed how warmly his teammates welcomed him as it was his first day of training for five weeks.

The Arsenal star missed the games against Manchester United, Everton, Tottenham Hotspurs and Bournemouth in the English Premier League due to his injury. He could not play in the UEFA Champions League group game against PSV.

The players were happy to see Thomas Partey back Photo credit: @TikiTakaConnor Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The 30-year-old missed Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic and the friendly against Liberia.

Since he joined his teammates on Monday (October 2, 2023), he could be part of Tuesday's team for the UEFA Champions League game against RC Lens.

His return is also critical for the Black Stars ahead of the international friendlies against the United States and Mexico later this month.

In an Instagram post, Partey said he feels good to be back.

Thomas Partey expecting first child with partner

Partey joined his teammates the same day his partner Janine Mackson announced that they were expecting their first child.

Janine Mackson shared photos of the baby bump on Instagram making many excited.

Old photo of Partey and Janine Mackson surfaces

Meanwhile, an old photo of Thomas Partey and his girlfriend sharing a passionate kiss while on vacation has surfaced online.

The two were all booed-up while on a boat cruise in Capri, Italy.

The two love birds have kept their amorous relationship on the low. The memories were posted on Janine Mackson's Instagram page on September 1, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh