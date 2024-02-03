The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is trying to convince Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo to represent the Black Stars by switching his nationality from England

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is actively pursuing the possibility of recruiting Kobbie Mainoo, an 18-year-old midfielder currently playing for Manchester United, to switch his nationality from England to represent the Black Stars.

Dr Randy Abbey, an Executive Council member of the GFA, expressed the association's interest in monitoring and persuading eligible talents like Mainoo for Ghana's national teams.

Mainoo has garnered attention with a breakout season at Manchester United, making 12 appearances in the first team and recently scoring the match-winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Dr. Abbey stated, “Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him at home and abroad.”

The GFA's approach aligns with a broader strategy to attract and collaborate with talented domestic and international players to strengthen the national teams.

Mainoo's notable performance against Wolverhampton earned him praise from fans and Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag.

Kobbie Mainoo: Ghanaians Divided On Whether The Manchester United Player Should Play For Black Stars

Meanwhile, Ghanaian-born England youngster Kobbie Mainoo's first Premier League goal for Manchester United ignited social media excitement.

The 97th-minute goal secured a win against Wolves, prompting Ghanaians to speculate on his potential inclusion in the Black Stars.

Enthusiastic discussions on platforms like Facebook and X focus on the prospect of Mainoo contributing to Ghana's success, with fans and supporters expressing optimism about his potential role in the 2026 World Cup.

Old photos of Kobbie Mainoo in Ghana surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that old photographs of Kobbie Mainoo in Ghana have surfaced online.

The snapshots showed a young Mainoo, wearing a simple white singlet and shorts, roaming the streets of Ghana.

The images portrayed a side of him rarely witnessed by the public, capturing his humble and modest days.

