The Ghana Football Association (GFA) faces challenges in appointing a new coach for the Black Stars, with financial constraints affecting their top choice, Herve Renard

Despite Renard's interest, the GFA struggles to afford his wages due to the economic situation in the country

The association, led by its Vice President Mark Addo, is exploring other options within budget constraints to find a suitable coach for the team

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is encountering challenges in its quest for a new coach to spearhead the restructuring of the Black Stars, facing a tight deadline of less than three weeks to appoint a suitable candidate.

Executive council member Frederick Acheampong has disclosed that the GFA's preferred choice is two-time AFCON winner Herve Renard, but financial limitations may hinder his appointment.

He added that the GFA approached Herve Renard before the World Cup when he was still with Saudi Arabia, but the country's economic constraints made it impossible for them to hire him.

According to Acheampong, Renard expressed interest in the Ghana project, but the GFA couldn't meet his wage demands then, leading them to appoint Milovan Rajevic.

The GFA has set a deadline of February 2, 2024, for potential candidates to submit their applications, with a five-member committee, led by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, working diligently to find a suitable replacement for sacked coach Chris Hughton following the disappointing AFCON 2023 performance.

Although Herve Renard remains the top choice, the GFA is exploring alternative options within budget constraints to ensure the appointment of a coach capable of guiding the team to success and restoring its former glory.

GFA Apologises To Ghanaians For Black Stars' Early AFCON Exit

Earlier, the GFA formally apologized for the Black Stars' premature exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations, acknowledging responsibility for the disappointing performance.

Head Coach Chris Hughton was sacked, and the technical team dissolved, leading to a committee led by Vice President Mark Addo in search of a new coach.

The GFA expressed deep regret, committed to a thorough review, and pledged to rebuild Ghanaian football, recognizing the importance of fan support.

Ablakwa Leaks Documents Revealing Massive $8 Million Budget For Black Stars' Failed Campaign

Meanwhile, leaked documents by MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed that the Ghana Black Stars budgeted $8,506,450 for AFCON preparation and participation.

The leaked letter from the Ministry of Youth and Sports requested a partial payment from the Finance Ministry.

The revelation led to calls for further investigation and a parliamentary probe, considering the team's early exit and the tournament's prize money of $7 million.

