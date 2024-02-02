Kobbie Mainoo caught the eye of Ghanaians once again with his performance against Wolves in an EPL game

This comes after the 18-year scored a late winner to help his side pick up all three points in the game

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the performance of the player shared varied opinions on whether the GFA should reach out to him

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after Ghanaian-born England youngster Kobbie Mainoo scored his debut Premier League goal for Manchester United in their game against Wolves.

The 97th-minute goal by the 18-year-old was enough for Manchester United to pick up all three points in the nail-biting encounter at the Molineux Stadium.

The impressive performance of Manchester United's Player of the Month for January has led many Ghanaians to wonder if the talented young player will agree to play for the Black Stars.

In a post after the game, a Facebook user, @Oda Citizen, was optimistic that giving Kobbie Mainoo a call-up to the Black Stars would greatly improve the team.

"Kobbie Mainoo scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United against Wolves on Thursday evening. Black Stars will need him for the 2026 World Cup!".

Also, the Ghana Manchester United Supporters' Club took to X to ask netizens about the possibility of Kobbie Mainoo playing for Ghana.

"Kobbie Mainoo to play for the black stars of Ghana.Yes or No?" the post read.

Ghanaians are divided in their opinions

Netizens who thronged the post's comments section shared varied opinions, with many urging the player not to play for the Black Stars.

@_adomAsante answered:

Yes

@h333_sosket stated:

Not with the current GFA still in place. We have a solid core of talented young players we could put together but we don't deserve them yet.

@ComradeAnsah indicated:

If it is not on his wish list GFA dare not force it

@salkwetey commented:

Black Stars hmmmm. We can't have a well structured football administration. Our football is eluded with corruption and politics.

Old photos of Kobbie Mainoo in Ghana surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that old photographs of Kobbie Mainoo in Ghana have surfaced online.

The snapshots showed a young Kobbie Mainoo, wearing a simple white singlet and shorts, roaming the streets of Ghana.

The images portrayed a side of Mainoo rarely witnessed by the public, capturing his humble and modest days.

