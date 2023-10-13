Kobbie Mainoo's old photos in the streets of Ghana have surfaced online, sparking reactions from Ghanaian fans of the Manchester United star

In the photos, young Kobbie Mainoo could be seen in a white singlet and shorts roaming the streets

Many Ghanaians were happy about his grass-to-grace story and hoped the wonder kid would choose to play for Ghana

Old photographs of Manchester United's star, Kobbie Mainoo, who's of Ghanaian descent, have emerged online, igniting a wave of reactions and excitement among his Ghanaian fan base. The snapshots showed a young Kobbie Mainoo, wearing a simple white singlet and shorts, roaming the streets of Ghana.

Kobbie Mainoo, the Manchester United sensation whose rise in football has captivated many people worldwide, has become a source of pride for Ghanaians.

The images portrayed a side of Mainoo rarely witnessed by the public, capturing his humble and modest days. These photos, which have gone viral on social media, have become a topic of discussion among Ghanaians.

For many people, Mainoo's journey from the streets of Ghana to Manchester United symbolised a rags-to-riches narrative.

In light of these images, numerous Ghanaians have expressed their interest in seeing Kobbie Mainoo play for the Ghana Black Stars in the near future and prayed that he would make the decision to play for his motherland despite naturalising for England.

Kobbie Mainoo excites many Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

o_h_e_n_e_e_e said:

We seriously need that dude!!! If he chooses Ghana I would be happy!! Guy be baller waaaaaat!!!

I_am_a_gods said:

I like the fact that people don’t really know him so he’s walking freely. My star boy

zUTDgiovanni commented:

He's a sensational player who has he played for at youth level

CdoreIsRed reacted:

Imagine Kobbie and Salis in Ghana’s midfield

Issahaku gets teased by Ndidi

In another story, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, in a hilarious video, was spotted napping during a training session in the gym by teammate Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigerian superstar started taking a video of the Ghanaian and teased him that he came all the way from Africa to sleep in training.

The hilarious banter between the two teammates got many social media users laughing as they admired their bond.

