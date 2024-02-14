The Cote D'Ivoire national football team claimed their third AFCON trophy by defeating Nigeria 2-1 on Sunday, February 11, 2023

Following their victory, the team received substantial rewards, including 76,000 Euros and residential villas for each player

Meanwhile, the assistant coach who became the substantive boss of the team, Emerse Fae, will receive 150,000 Euros

Ivory Coast secured their third AFCON title by defeating Nigeria 2-1 in the final, leading to widespread celebrations and rewards for the victorious team.

Led by coach Emerse Fae, the Elephants were welcomed at the presidential palace by President Alassane Ouattara, who lauded their achievement.

Each player is set to receive 76,000 Euros and a residential villa worth the same amount, while Coach Fae will be rewarded with 150,000 Euros.

Cote D'Ivoire hosted and won AFCON 2023, and the players are to be rewarded well Photo credit: @CAF_Online

Source: Twitter

Despite initial challenges, including two group stage losses and a mid-tournament managerial change, Ivory Coast rallied under Fae's leadership to secure four consecutive victories and lift the trophy.

The team's success has ignited jubilation nationwide, with thousands gathering in Abidjan to cheer them during a celebratory parade.

Coach Fae speaks on winning formula

Emerse Fae, the head coach of The Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire, shared his strategy to defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2023 AFCON final.

"We will take stock in the next two days, we will analyse Nigeria; even though we played them in the group stage, we will see the strategy to implement for the final," the coach said in an interview before the game.

Coach Fae, who has now won Côte d'Ivoire their third trophy, took over from Jean Louis Gasset after their disastrous outing in the group stages.

Ghanaians On Social Media Troll Nigeria As Cote D'Ivoire Lifts The AFCON Trophy

After Côte d'Ivoire emerged victorious in the AFCON 2023 final against Nigeria with a 2-1 win. Ghanaians on social media trolled Nigeria.

South Africa also joined to tease Nigeria for losing the trophy after all the noise they had made.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians were not happy with the mocking and made it known on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh