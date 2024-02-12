Côte d'Ivoire emerged victorious in the AFCON 2023 final against Nigeria, with a 2-1 win secured by goals from Frank Kessie and Sebastian Haller

Despite Ghana's early exit from the tournament, Ghanaians joined in celebrating Côte d'Ivoire's win, with social media buzzing with memes and comments mocking Nigeria's defeat

The defeat of Nigeria sparked widespread reactions on social media platforms, with many top trends revolving around the outcome of the final match

The hosts of AFCON 2023, Côte d'Ivoire, won the title by defeating their West African counterparts, Nigeria, in regulation time.

In an intense 90-minute showdown, defender Williams Troost-Ekong netted the opener for Nigeria in the first half.

Frank Kessie equalised for Cote D'Ivoire in the 62nd minute, and Sebastien Haller scored the winning goal for the Ivorians in the 81st minute.

Ghanaians tease Nigerians for placing second at the 2023 AFCON. Photo credit: Daniel Beloumou (Getty Images) & @CAF_Online (Twitter)

Cote d'Ivoire's win seems not to be for only the francophone nation but also for Ghanaians and South Africans.

Ghanaians on social media have been trolling Nigerians after they placed second in the tournament, even though the Black Stars did not progress from the group stage.

On X, formerly Twitter, for example, almost all the top 10 trends have something to do with Nigeria's loss.

Reactions from some Ghanaians online after Nigeria's defeat

Read some of the comments by Ghanaians below.

@samgeorgegh said:

Dear Ivoriens, we know you guys are not on Twitter. Worry not, Ghanaians are here for you. What are neighbours for? We would cook those noisy giant birds nu! No AFCON. No Grammy. No Light. No Fuel. Most importantly, NO NOISE!

@kofigyasi_ wrote:

As a Ghanaian the only song that comes to mind right now is “e don cast las las na everybody go chop breakfast” by burna boy

@garyalsmith asked:

What time does Hallelujah Challenge start? Will be nice if Ghanaians went there today in our numbers to thank the Good Lord for his enduring grace! HALLELUJAH!

@wode_maya said:

The eagle is down!!!! Over…. The eagle is down!!!!!! Over!

@A1nana_ wrote:

No Grammy no AFCON super Jon eagles

@OleleSalvador said:

Agenda delayed is not agenda denied! Super Eagles became a super okpo in the finals???? #AFCON2023 you beauty!!!

@gyaigyimii wrote:

Kudus had more goals than Osimhen at the Afcon. Kudus played 2 games

Coach Fae speaks on winning formula

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emerse Fae, the head coach of The Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire, shared his strategy to defeat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2023 AFCON final.

"We will take stock in the next two days, we will analyse Nigeria; even though we played them in the group stage, we will see the strategy to implement for the final," the coach said in an interview before the game.

Coach Fae, who has now won Côte d'Ivoire their third trophy, took over from Jean Louis Gasset after their disastrous outing in the group stages.

