A Nigerian fan did not have it easy after he came at John Dumelo for making fan of disappointed Nigerian fans at the stadium in Côte d'Ivoire

The banter came as a result of Nigerians losing the 2023 AFCON to the host nation Côte d'Ivoire in a 2:1 game

The Ghanaian actor received praise from many Ghanaians fro dealing with the Nigerian fan

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has gone viral after he joined many Ghanaians in lashing out at Nigerian fans after Côte d'Ivoire emerged the winners of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

John Dumelo and Nigerian fans in photos. Image Credit: @johndumelo

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo replied a Nigerian fan as they lost the 2023 AFCON finals

On X, John Dumelo quoted the tweet of Kofi Amoa-Abban which was a mockery of the Nigerian football fans at Côte d'Ivoire who witnessed the final game between their country and the host.

A Nigerian fan who was not happy with John Dumelo's laughing emojis reaction to the picture of the disappointed Nigerian fans at the stadium commented saying:

"Coming from a nation that cannot boast with a quarter final despite your constant light. Your developement is useless. Make una rest"

The Ghanaian politician was unhappy with the Nigerian fan's message and replied by saying:

"Your Naira is dancing Shocki, your jollof is Whack and I’m sure you charge your phone in Ghana and tweet in Nigeria cos your light is out off sight….."

Below is the conversation that ensured between John Dumelo and a Nigerian fan on X.

"Cook them": Ghanaians troll Nigeria after Super Eagles fail to win AFCON trophy

YEN.com.gh reported that Côte d'Ivoire emerged victorious in the AFCON 2023 final against Nigeria, with a 2-1 win secured by goals from Frank Kessie and Sebastian Haller.

Despite Ghana's early exit from the tournament, Ghanaians joined in celebrating Côte d'Ivoire's win, with social media buzzing with memes and comments mocking Nigeria's defeat.

The defeat of Nigeria sparked widespread reactions on social media platforms, with many top trends revolving around the outcome of the final match.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh