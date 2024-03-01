Williams Brothers: Nico And Inaki Score And Assist Each Other As Athletic Club Beats Athletic Madrid
- Inaki Williams and Nico Williams were both on the score sheet and assisted each other as Athletic Bilbao beat Athletic Madrid by three goals to nill
- The brothers put in a splendid shift for the basque side as they triumphed in the Copa del Rey semi-final, booking a place in the final
- Athletic Club are set to face Mallorca in the semi-final of the competition, aiming to end their 40-year drought in the prestigious competition
Athletic Bilbao secured a spot in the Copa del Rey final after a convincing 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid at San Mames on Thursday night. The star performers of the night were brothers Inaki and Nico Williams, who scored and assisted each other in a historic display.
The Basque side, who had won the first leg 1-0 in Madrid, took an early lead when Inaki volleyed home a cross from Nico in the 13th minute.
Atletico tried to react but found little space against a well-organized Athletic defence. The hosts doubled their advantage before halftime when Nico tapped in a low cross from Inaki, who has been in fine form in the competition after a swift counterattack.
The second half saw dominance from Bilabao once again as they mounted heavy pressure on Madrid's defence and added a third goal in the 61st minute. Gorka Guruzeta scored a right-footed shot from inside the box to seal the victory.
Athletic, who have won the Copa del Rey 23 times but not since 1984, will face Mallorca in the final on April 6 in Seville.
