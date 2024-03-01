Inaki Williams was on the score sheet for Athletic Bilbao as The Lions trashed Athletico Madrib by three goals to nill in the Copa del Rey semi final

The Ghanaian striker was assisted by his brother Nico Williams in the 13th minute as he shamed the ball on the volley from his inch perfect cross

Bilbao beat Athletico by a goal to nill in the first leg of the tie, The Lions are set to face Mallorca in the final of the competition

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams was the man of the moment as Athletic Bilbao produced a stunning performance to beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final and book their place in the final against Mallorca.

The Basque side, who had won 1-0 in Madrid weeks ago, took an early lead when Inaki Williams volleyed home a cross from his younger brother Nico Williams in the 13th minute.

The Williams brothers combined again just before half-time, with Nico scoring from close range after Inaki's low cross. Inaki's performance has impressed many Ghanaians.

Gorka Guruzeta completed the rout in the 61st minute, with a right footed shot from the center of the box.

Athletic, who have won the Copa del Rey 23 times but not since 1984, will face Mallorca in the final on April 6 at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

Ghanaians praise Inaki Williams

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Amely said:

Strategic play, brilliant tactics!

URSSHER commented:

Jordan Ayew won’t give this pass , he will hold on the ball for foul

mickeyjnr_11 wrote:

I wonder why Inaki doesn't play like this for the Ghana national team

Ashley said:

Just pure talent and brotherly love displayed as Athletic Club dominates and frustrates Atletico in the Copa Del Rey match.

