The Saudi Pro League has drawn elite talent by offering staggering salaries, with three players earning over £1 million per week

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nassr initiated a surge of high-profile moves to the league, bringing stars like Neymar into the fold.

Currently, the top seven earners in the Saudi Pro League each make more than £10 million annually

During the 2023/24 season, a number of high-profile European footballers transitioned to the Saudi Pro League, following Cristiano Ronaldo's lead.

Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in December 2022 has clearly sparked this trend, with many other stars choosing to follow him to the Middle East.

Star players like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Roberto Firmino made the switch in the summer of 2023.

While the allure of a new challenge may have been a factor, the substantial financial incentives were a major draw.

Yen.com.gh has compiled a list of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League based on Capology's figures:

Highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo - Al-Nassr (£3.23 million per week)

Ronaldo stands as the highest-paid player in football history. His contract with Al-Nassr, which began in January 2023, is significantly more lucrative than any other player's earnings.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains at the top of the pay scale, and his presence has undoubtedly boosted the league's profile.

With his record-breaking goal tally in 2023, Ronaldo has proven his worth on the field.

Neymar - Al-Hilal (£1.62 million per week)

The most expensive player ever in terms of cumulative transfer fees, Neymar's £86 million move to Al-Hilal came with a massive contract.

However, his stint has been marred by injury, limiting him to just five appearances so far. Despite the high wages, his impact on the field has yet to match the expectations set by his contract.

Karim Benzema - Al-Ittihad (£1.62 million per week)

Benzema chose to leave Real Madrid for a lucrative three-year deal with Al-Ittihad, worth over £150 million.

Although he has faced some challenges adapting to the Saudi Pro League, he has managed a commendable record of 13 goals and 8 assists in his debut season.

Riyad Mahrez - Al-Ahli (£843.6k per week)

Mahrez, while fourth on the list, earns significantly less than the top three but still enjoys a considerable pay increase compared to his previous Manchester City salary.

His performance with Al-Ahli, including 12 goals and 14 assists, suggests he has been a valuable asset, despite his team missing out on the league title.

Sadio Mane - Al-Nassr (£646.4k per week)

Mane's move to Al-Nassr came after a challenging season at Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese forward has found a new lease on life in the Saudi Pro League, earning £33.5 million annually and placing him just inside the top five earners.

Kalidou Koulibaly - Al-Hilal (£560.8k per week)

Koulibaly's move to Al-Hilal saw him nearly double his previous wages at Chelsea.

Despite a difficult stint in London, the 33-year-old defender is now earning significantly more and has adjusted well to his new environment.

N’Golo Kante - Al-Ittihad (£404k per week)

Kante's transition from Chelsea to Al-Ittihad followed a season plagued by injuries.

The midfielder secured a notable increase in his weekly wages and has remained a key player in his new role, contributing to 44 appearances in his first season.

His departure from Chelsea may have been premature given their current struggles.

